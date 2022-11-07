Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Shares Down 7.1%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 72,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 262,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Digerati Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

