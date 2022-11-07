DigiByte (DGB) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $146.21 million and $3.29 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,739.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00332268 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020132 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00121613 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00752031 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00567584 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00228362 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,780,270,447 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
