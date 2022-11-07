DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Cowen

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.
DigitalBridge Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.43 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.