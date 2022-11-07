DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Cowen

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 117.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.43 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Liam Stewart bought 3,300 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

