DigitalOcean (DOCN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN):

11/2/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $60.00.

10/25/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 4.0 %

DOCN stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 706.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

