DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 84.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

DOCN traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,709. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

