DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.00 million-$575.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.59 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.19 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 3.7 %

DOCN stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. 3,471,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

