DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.96 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.20.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.40. 3,442,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

