DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) vs. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Financial Comparison

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 6.90 -$19.50 million ($0.36) -84.78 GAN $125.43 million 0.54 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -1.13

This table compares DigitalOcean and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -7.78% -7.59% -2.25% GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 2 0 5 0 2.43 GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus target price of $54.20, indicating a potential upside of 77.59%. GAN has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.47%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats GAN on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

