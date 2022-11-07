Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,834,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,577 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,494,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after buying an additional 550,851 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,566 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,844. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

