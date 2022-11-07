DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Cut by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $279.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.