Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98 to $1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.03-$4.18 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.91.
Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE:D opened at $65.04 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
Further Reading
