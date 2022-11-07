Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $1,337,942.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,077,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,566,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,728,845 shares of company stock valued at $72,515,368. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

