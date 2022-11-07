Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after purchasing an additional 271,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,110,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $166.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.94. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $323.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

