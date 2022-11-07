Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 288 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $299,619,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,499,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Abiomed by 102.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,165,000 after acquiring an additional 96,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Abiomed by 6,034.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed stock opened at $373.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,044 shares of company stock worth $1,849,149 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

