Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $633,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 123,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $249,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Kroger Company Profile



The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

