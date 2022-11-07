DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.90.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.04.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $370,614.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,949.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,134 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

