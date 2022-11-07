Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,299. The company has a market capitalization of $855.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. Douglas Dynamics has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

