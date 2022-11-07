DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 153.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. 304,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,512,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.