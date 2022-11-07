Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Lowered to C$15.25 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

