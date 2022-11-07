Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DREUF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DREUF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

