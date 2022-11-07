DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($4.80) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

DS Smith Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 301 ($3.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.67). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

About DS Smith

In other news, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £33,001.52 ($38,156.46). In other DS Smith news, insider Alan Johnson purchased 12,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($38,156.46). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.04), for a total value of £101,236.59 ($117,050.05).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

