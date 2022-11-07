DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($4.80) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
DS Smith Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 301 ($3.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.67). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 271.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 286.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
