DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 350

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 388 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.05) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($4.80) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 300.30 ($3.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 271.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.68. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 404.34 ($4.67). The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,505.00.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
