Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,524. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

