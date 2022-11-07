Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 5.8 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

