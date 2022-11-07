DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $367.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXPE stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

