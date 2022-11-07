Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 131.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

TSE DND traded down C$0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.96. The company had a trading volume of 176,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,896. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.13. The firm has a market cap of C$896.83 million and a P/E ratio of 38.41.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

