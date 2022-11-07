e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.03

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 36585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,025,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,097 shares of company stock worth $11,153,318 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 530,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 183.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 387,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

