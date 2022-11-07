EAC 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39,551.00 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $226.36 million and $39,551.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00328293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001278 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.48760452 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $41,845.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.