Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Institutional Trading of Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 21,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 190,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,441,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.