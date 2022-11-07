Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EVN opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.