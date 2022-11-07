eCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $729.09 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $729.09 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,637.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00573329 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00230348 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00066324 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,219,429,673,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
