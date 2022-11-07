Edge Capital Group LLC Has $124,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWF opened at $212.04 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

