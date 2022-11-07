Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 59,727 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,727 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Equitable by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 32.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,565 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $29.87 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

About Equitable



Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

