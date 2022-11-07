Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 479,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,466,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

