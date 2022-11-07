ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $65.17 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.17 million and $16.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,533.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008635 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000363 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022883 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004815 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00251205 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32893105 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.