Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

