Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 billion-$21.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.64 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.09 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

