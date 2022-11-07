Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $982,000 Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE MT opened at $23.46 on Monday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ArcelorMittal Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.00) to €23.50 ($23.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.