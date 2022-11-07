Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 230.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Everbridge worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 571.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Trading Down 11.2 %

EVBG opened at $26.69 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

