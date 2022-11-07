Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ESAB opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

