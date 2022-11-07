Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 36,924 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.71) to GBX 2,330 ($26.94) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,100 ($24.28) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.28) to GBX 2,050 ($23.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.