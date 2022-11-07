Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $120,000 Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $919.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.51.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

