Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.40%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.