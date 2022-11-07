Energi Trading Up 22.3% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Energi has a total market cap of $12.00 million and $245,115.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000986 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00090101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00070051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006680 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,323,473 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

