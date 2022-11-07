Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $12.34. Enfusion shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 228.22% and a negative return on equity of 345.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enfusion by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Enfusion by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 150,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enfusion by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.