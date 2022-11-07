Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $10.74

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $11.15. Enovix shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 145,853 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Enovix Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at $28,133,134.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 989,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,791,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,133,134.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,000 shares of company stock worth $2,079,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

