Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ESI traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.36. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$344.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

