EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $172.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $162.00 to $172.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.