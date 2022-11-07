ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0095 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and $6.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,571.80 or 0.99974576 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00048639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004828 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00250848 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00917308 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $24.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.