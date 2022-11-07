Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target Increased to €39.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EBKDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($33.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

EBKDY stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.90. 50,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,808. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

